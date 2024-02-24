Around 3,400 migrants regularised in Greece under MoU

Around 3,400 migrants regularised in Greece under MoU

Bangladeshi migrants gather for special passport renewal services organized by the Bangladesh Embassy in the Nea Manolada area of Greece. Photo: Arafatul Islam/Infomigrants
Bangladeshi migrants gather for special passport renewal services organized by the Bangladesh Embassy in the Nea Manolada area of Greece. Photo: Arafatul Islam/Infomigrants

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Athens and Dhaka in 2022 allowed 3,405 Bangladeshi migrants to be regularised in Greece last year. 

Thousands are still waiting for a final decision under the scheme.

The agreement allows undocumented migrants from Bangladesh residing in Greece to apply for legal residency, says Infomigrants.

The application period lasted between 11 January to 31 December, 2023.

To qualify, applicants had to have a Bangladeshi passport valid for at least two years, proof that they were living in Greece before February 9, 2022, and proof that they had a job if they wanted to retain legal status.

They also needed to register at Bangladesh's embassy in Athens before applying online through the Greek government's website.

The General Directorate of Immigration Policy of the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum provided the yearly statistics under the bilateral agreement between the two nations via email on 15 February, in response to a request from Infomigrants.

Thousands of applications pending

According to the information provided by the Greek authorities, a total of 10,337 irregular Bangladeshis applied for regularisation in 2023 under the MOU.

Of these, 3,405 Bangladeshi individuals secured residence permits or legal status, despite their undocumented status.

1,009 applications were cancelled for various reasons. However, the Bangladesh Embassy in Athens informed Infomigrants on 21 February that those whose applications were rejected could reapply, provided they meet the specified conditions.

In addition to those applying last year, another 113 Bangladeshi migrants had applied to obtain legal residency status by 15 February 2024, from among those who registered with the Bangladesh Embassy in Athens last year.

A further 5,910 applications are currently pending, from migrants who have completed the first step of the procedure but are waiting for confirmation from the Greek authorities regarding their initial residence permit or smart card.

Modernising the permit system

Greece has introduced numerous measures to discourage unsafe sea migration. "2024 is poised to become the year of legal immigration," said Dimitrios Kyridis, the migration minister, earlier this month.

The government has introduced amendments to simplify the process of obtaining legal status in Greece. Moreover, the migration ministry is working to modernise the administrative framework for issuing residence permits.

"In the initial six months of 2024, four new biometric data collection centres will be established nationwide," announced Kyridis during a recent parliamentary address. Three of these centres will be situated in the capital, Athens, and one in Thessaloniki.

Kyridis emphasised that migrants who enter Greece legally, work legally, and pay taxes, often encounter difficulties when seeking to renew their residence permits.

Furthermore, he unveiled plans to digitise the country's 850,000 immigration documents by the first half of 2026, with the aim of modernising the administrative process for quicker outcomes.

