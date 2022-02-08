Anti-corruption groups call for Bangladesh-Malaysia MoU on recruiting migrant workers to be made public

Migration

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

Anti-corruption groups call for Bangladesh-Malaysia MoU on recruiting migrant workers to be made public

They called the governments of the two countries to take preventive measures against all possible corruption, including syndicate control in the recruitment process

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Bangladesh and Malaysia chapters of Transparency International, a Berlin-based global corruption watchdog, have jointly called to release the details of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 19 December 2021 between the two countries on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers for Malaysia.

In a joint press release, they called the governments of the two countries to take preventive measures against all possible corruption, including syndicate control in the recruitment process.

Citing recent media reports from both the countries, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and Transparency International Malaysia (TIM) expressed concern that a section of Bangladeshi recruitment agencies is trying to manipulate the recruitment process of migrant workers with the help of their Malaysian partners.

In this situation, the two governments have failed to disclose the content and terms of the memorandum, TIB and TIM said in the press release.

The press release said, "The confidentiality contradicts both the governments' national and international commitments to control corruption and establish the right to information. Not only that, the reluctance to disclose information about the agreement is creating an opportunity for the potential recruitment process to fall into the hands of a handful of recruiting agencies."

Mentioning recent media reports it said, despite having more than 1,500 legal recruiting agencies in Bangladesh, only 25 influential agencies and 10 sub-agents under each of them have been allowed to send workers from Bangladesh to Malaysia.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director, TIB, and Muhammad Mohan, president, TIM, in a joint statement, said, "The confidentiality of the MoU content will not only violate the mandatory provisions of the open and fair competition process of agency selection but also limit the scope for accountability and increase the costs of Bangladeshi migrant workers and their Malaysian employers."
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) / Malaysia / Bangladesh / migrants / workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

5h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

8h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

9h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

3h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

3h | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

3h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 