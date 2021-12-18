Air fares to Mideast to be reasonable soon: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has assured that the air fares to different Middle eastern destinations will be brought down to the reasonable level soon.

"We have sought prime minister's interference to bring down the air fares for the expatriates," the foreign minister said in a programme organised to mark "International Migrants Day-2021" at Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in the capital today.

"Flights to Middle Eastern routes have become more costly. The fare should be Tk60,000, but it is Tk1 lakh now. No one is to talk about it," said Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Minister Imran Ahmed said, "I will fly to Malaysia today over sending manpower to the country. A memorandum of understanding in this regard will be signed tomorrow."

