Panel led by Abul Basher wins Baira polls

Sammilita Oikya Parishad, led by the association's former president Mohammed Abul Basher, has won the polls to lead the new Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) executive committee for 2022-2024.

The panel secured 23 posts out of 27 while four others were elected from other panels.

Mohammed Abul Basher, leader of the Sammilita Oikya Parishad, secured the highest 506 votes.

He was followed by Md Fakhrul Islam of the same panel bagged 483 votes, and Akbar Hussain Monju of the same panel managed 468 votes, while Noman Chowdhury and Mizanur Rahman got 467 votes each.

The other elected candidates of the same panel are – Md Ali Haider Chowdhury, Reaz-Ul-Islam, Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, Md Abul Barakat Bhuiyan, Md Abu Zafar, Md Kamal Uddin Dilu, Shahadat Hossain, Md Tipu Sultan, Md Farid Ahamed, Mohammad Ashraf Uddin, Mostafa Mahmud, Md Belal Hossain Mazumder, Mohammad Musa Kalim, Kazi Muhammed Mofizur Rahman, Hoque Zahirul, Arifur Rahman, Rehana Parween, Mohammad Oli Ullah and Md Rafiqul Islam Patwary.

The results were announced in the early hours of Sunday while the vote counting started after being delayed by the authorities for more than two hours after the voting ended at 4pm on Saturday.

Earlier, as many as 969 votes were cast in the polls that started at 9am and continued till 4pm at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Saturday.

The total number of voters was 1,042.

Members of different law enforcement agencies were deployed to avert any untoward incident.

A total of 181 candidates from the three separate panels vied for 27 posts in the next committee.

As per the Baira website, the association has over 1,568 members.

To conduct the election, a three-member election commission, led by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Mirazul Islam Ukil, was formed.

The other two members of the commission were deputy secretaries of the same ministry Tania Islam and Md Abul Kalam Azad.

The election commission had declared the polls schedule in June.