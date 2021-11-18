6 trafficked Bangladeshis return from India

Six Bangladeshis who were victims of trafficking have returned to the country from India.

They entered Bangladesh from Agartala through the Akhaura border check post on Thursday, 18 November.

Their return created an emotional atmosphere among the family members of the victims.

The victims are: Ziarul Islam of Dupchachia upazila of Bogra, Hanifa Akhter of Kishoreganj Sadar, Alpana Khatun of Fulbaria of Mymensingh, Reena Akhter of Keraniganj of Dhaka, Manik Mia of Jamalpur and Md Shahajan Mia of Kulaura of Moulvibazar.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura ensured the safe return of these six.

According to the files, the six victims were detained by the law enforcement agencies in Tripura in a state of mental imbalance.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner to Tripura Mohammad Jobaid Hossain told The Business Standard that the victims were being treated at the Modern Psychiatric Hospital in Agartala on a court order. Many of them have been treated at the hospital for four to five years or more.

The High Commission has always been in touch with them. Later, as soon as the situation improved, an initiative was taken to bring them back to the country.

However, he could not confirm how the persons had come to India in the first place.

The trafficked Bangladeshis were received from India at no man's land in Akhaura at 12 noon, when Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Tripura Mohammad Jobaid Hossain, first secretaries Asaduzzaman and Rezaul Haque, Akhaura Upazila Executive Officer Rumana Akhter, Assistant Commissioner (Introduction) Saiful Islam, OC immigration Abdul Hamid, program head of BRAC Migration Program Shariful Hasan, volunteer Syed Khairul Alam, and family members of the victims were present.

Ziarul's relative Mohammad Razzak, said Ziarul, the husband of his wife's sister, went missing in 2014. He was somewhat mentally unbalanced. The family was amazed at how such a person could be trafficked to India.

Alpana's cousin Dulal said, "One day, 10 years ago, our sister suddenly went missing. After a long time, the police informed us that she was in a mental hospital in Agartala. But we do not understand how this came about."

Hanifa Akhtar's son Hafez student Yasin said their mother suddenly disappeared five years ago. They thought she had gone to a relative's house. They searched for her in Karimganj but did not find her. Later in May, the police informed them their mother was found in Agartala. They are happy to have their mother back after so long.

After reuniting with their families, BRAC Migration Program provides emergency financial assistance of Tk10,000 each and counselling services to trafficking victims and their families.

Upazila Executive Officer Rumana Akhter and BRAC Migration Program Head Shariful Hasan handed over the aid.