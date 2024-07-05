3 Bangladeshis die in factory fire in Saudi Arabia

Three Bangladeshis from Naogaon's Atrai upazila have died in a factory fire in the Musaasa neighbourhood of Riyadh.

The fire, which broke out around 5pm local time on Wednesday (3 July), left their families in deep mourning.

The victims have been identified as Faruk Hossain (40) from Tejnanandi village, Enamul Hossen (25) from Shikarpur village, and Shukbar Rahman (40) from Digha Schoolpara village.

On Thursday, gloom enveloped Faruk Hossen's home in Tejnanandi village. Relatives, neighbours, and well-wishers gathered to offer their condolences as Faruk's wife and two children remained inconsolable.

Faruk's nephew, Pintu Ali, shared that his uncle had been working in the garment industry before moving to Saudi Arabia six years ago.

Faruk had faced numerous challenges and recently joined a sofa manufacturing factory eight months ago.

The tragic news of his death in the fire was relayed to the family by phone late Wednesday night.

Biddut Hossain, the son-in-law of Shukkur Ali, recounted that Shukkur, who worked as a farm labourer, had sold his only piece of land to fund his trip to Saudi Arabia two and a half years ago.

Despite his efforts, he had not been able to repay the debts. Shukbar's family is now in a dire situation, struggling to survive without their sole breadwinner. He left behind two sons, one of whom is disabled, and a daughter.

Enamul's uncle, Zahidul Islam, said Enamul had gone to Saudi Arabia with hopes of earning enough to repay his debts and build a better future. Enamul had almost completed the construction of a brick house and planned to return home the next year to get married. The news of his death has left his parents devastated.

The families of the deceased have appealed to the government for immediate assistance in repatriating the bodies.

Atrai upazila's Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sanchita Biswas expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said that the authorities are in touch with the bereaved families.

She pledged comprehensive support to facilitate the return of the dead bodies and any other government assistance available.