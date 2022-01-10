25 Bangladeshi agencies to recruit migrant workers for Malaysia

A total of 25 Bangladeshi recruitment agencies and 250 sub-agencies are expected to be associated with the recruitment of migrant workers for Malaysia.

According to sources, a new agreement is set to be signed by both governments, reports news portal Malaysiakini.

The Malaysiakini obtained a document that outlined the proposed recruitment and repatriation procedures for Bangladeshi workers.

The document shows various stages of the recruitment process, including from the application by employers to the worker's arrival, which is set to be finalised through Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS).

It also noted that a Malaysian employer can directly liaise with the chosen Bangladeshi recruitment agent or appoint a Malaysian agent to facilitate the recruitment process.

Earlier, on 19 December 2021, Bangladeshi Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Malaysia's Human Resource Minister M Saravanan signed a new five-year labour recruitment agreement that lifted the prohibition imposed since 1 September 2018.

The terms of the MoU were not disclosed at the time.

The previous agreement suspended by the former Malaysian government had involved 10 Bangladeshi recruitment agencies and their associates.