25 Bangladeshi agencies to recruit migrant workers for Malaysia

Migration

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:04 pm

Related News

25 Bangladeshi agencies to recruit migrant workers for Malaysia

The Malaysiakini obtained a document that outlined the proposed recruitment and repatriation procedures for Bangladeshi workers

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:04 pm
Human recourse ministry (Photo: Collected)
Human recourse ministry (Photo: Collected)

A total of 25 Bangladeshi recruitment agencies and 250 sub-agencies are expected to be associated with the recruitment of migrant workers for Malaysia.

According to sources, a new agreement is set to be signed by both governments, reports news portal Malaysiakini.

The Malaysiakini obtained a document that outlined the proposed recruitment and repatriation procedures for Bangladeshi workers.

The document shows various stages of the recruitment process, including from the application by employers to the worker's arrival, which is set to be finalised through Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS).

It also noted that a Malaysian employer can directly liaise with the chosen Bangladeshi recruitment agent or appoint a Malaysian agent to facilitate the recruitment process.

Earlier, on 19 December 2021, Bangladeshi Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Malaysia's Human Resource Minister M Saravanan signed a new five-year labour recruitment agreement that lifted the prohibition imposed since 1 September 2018.

The terms of the MoU were not disclosed at the time.

The previous agreement suspended by the former Malaysian government had involved 10 Bangladeshi recruitment agencies and their associates.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh recruitment agency / migrant workers / Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

6h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

8h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

5h | Videos
The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

9h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

21h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment