17 stranded Bangladeshi migrants return from Tunisia

Migration

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 12:28 pm

An IOM staff facilitating the return at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. File Photo: IOM
An IOM staff facilitating the return at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. File Photo: IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) – in close coordination with the Government of Bangladesh – facilitated the return of 17 Bangladeshi migrants from Tunisia.

The flight carrying the migrants left Tunisia on Wednesday and landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Thursday.

They were rescued from the Mediterranean.

Prior to their return to Bangladesh, the migrants underwent health checks, while IOM provided them with food, accommodation, pre-departure transportation assistance, counselling services and protection screening and also arranged for the return flight for the migrants.

Before their travel, they were also provided cash assistance for onward transportation to their respective destinations in Bangladesh from the HSIA. Additionally, the returnees will each receive reintegration support.

IOM worked closely with the Tunisian authorities and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Libya to assist these migrants in getting home.

