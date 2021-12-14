Migrant worker injured in road accident in Oman gets Tk1.14 crore as compensation 

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Tk1.14 crore as compensation to a migrant worker who was injured in a road accident in Oman.

Khizmat Ali lost the ability to walk and speak after a tragic road accident in the Middle Eastern country back in 2017. He was sent back home the same year.

He was handed over the sum, paid by the company he used to work for, in an event held at the ministry office in Dhaka on Tuesday, said an official press release issued in this regard.

Secretary to the ministry Ahmed Munirush Saleheen, Wage Earners Welfare Board Director General (DG) Md Hamidur Rahman, and its Director Shoaib Ahmed, along with the family members of Khizmat were present at the program.

While handing over the cheque, the minister said, "His [Khizmat] recruiting company in Oman paid the money as compensation. The Bangladesh embassy there had taken the matter to the court. It took about four years to get a verdict.

"The money came to us through the embassy last month. We are handing it over today. But the affected family needs to use the money properly."

Replying to this, Anwara, Khizmat's wife, said, "We will first repay our loans. The rest of the compensation money will be invested in farming."