Middle income people growing but with less hold on society: Experts

The number of middle income people in the country has seen an exponential rise in line with the economic development and the country's GDP, experts said.

They, however, noted that this group has lost its strong hold on intellectual leadership and establishing justice in society.

"In search of living, they now refrain themselves from playing the significant roles needed to shape the society. As a result of which, their distinctive identity has reached the verge of extinction," they said.

The observations were made at the 5th virtual discussion of "Today's Agenda" organised by the Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) on Saturday.

Economist Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud said that the poverty rate in the country has decreased rapidly in the last 20-30 years, giving rise to the number of middle income people.

"The middle income people can be defined separately under economic, social, political and cultural parameters," he said adding, "Politically, the democratic system is bolstered by the increased number of middle income people as the group has the luxury to be politically aware in their decision making, while the poor are busy meeting the basic necessities of life."

The economist lamented that the middle class, capable of intellectual leadership, has become reluctant to act responsibly.

He said, "There might be confusion if the number of knowledgeable middle class in the society has decreased or they have become inactive, but the quality of leadership is not ensured these days as far as the practice is concerned."

Wahid Uddin further said that the post-colonial era saw rulers coming from the lower and lower middle income group since upper class were attributed more to be exploiters.

"Although the same happened here in the past, the trend is broadly missing these days. In today's reality, anyone from the lower and middle group who gets into mainstream politics becomes rich overnight."

PPRC Chairman Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman said, "According to ADB, people with a minimum daily income of $2 are in the middle class. In an average family of four and a half members, people with a monthly income of Tk20,000 to Tk40,000 are lower middle class. People with a per capita income of Tk41,000 to Tk1 lakh are middle class. And people with income from Tk1 lakh to Tk2 lakh are upper middle class."

He said that in the current reality of the market, how people can live comfortably with this income is a matter of discussion.

Zillur Rahman said, "With e-commerce, employment in the delivery sector has increased. This has created a lower class. What kind of future a family will build with this income is an important topic."

BIDS Director General Dr Binayak Sen said, "The role of the middle class in tackling the crisis, which is frequently talked about, is not historically accurate. The hardworking people of Europe started the labour movement there. After that, all mass movements have been started by the working class."

He said, "In the '60s, the middle-class in the country was 5% which has now increased over 30%. However, there is a big difference between that 5% and the current 30%."

Binayak Sen said that the middle class had a big role to play in the mass movement of '69, the United Front election of '54, the election of '70 and the Liberation War.

At present, however, with the current situation in governance, democratic rights and other areas, the middle class is averse to the mass movement. The jute mills are closed yet there is no movement, he further said.

The BIDS DG said, "Efforts should be made to establish a connection to involve the middle class in the mass movements. The middle class needs to be restructured with the idea of social change. If farmers, workers and middle class are united, it is possible to build a new society."

Journalist Faruk Wasif said, "The middle class is losing the role of leader and the role of hero. Although their size is increasing, they are losing their individuality."

"Once the middle class considered itself a symbol of modernisation, secularism, and progressivism. The middle class was the meaning-generating powerhouses. Once people's goal was to become a part of the mindful middle class. The humanity, civilisation and leadership of the middle class are facing challenges now," he said.

The journalist also said, "A middle class has emerged from the towns alongside the old middle class. A large part of them have been employed in small enterprises or services. Bangladesh transitioning to a middle-income country, GDP growth has been possible through them."

Dr Adnan Morshed, professor, Catholic University of USA & executive director, Center for Inclusive Architecture and Urbanism, BRAC, said "Everyone in the civil society is running towards personal wealth. In the midst of this hustle and bustle, the middle class has lost its identity."

He said, today the middle class is a bit confused in terms of cultural, economic and professional skills.