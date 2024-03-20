Middle-aged blues pull Bangladesh down in global happiness ranking

The country was among the bottom 15 countries while the report shed light on the fact that happiness level is not the same at all ages.

Photo- Mumit M
Photo- Mumit M

Low happiness levels among middle-aged (30-59 years) people have caused Bangladesh to dip down 11 notches in a global wellbeing index, while Nordic nations retain their grip on the top spots.

Bangladesh turned its smile upside down as the annual World Happiness Report has placed it 129th among 143 countries in overall happiness ranking. The country was among the bottom 15 countries while the report shed light on the fact that happiness level is not the same at all ages.

Finland ranked as the happiest country in the world for the seventh time in a row. It was followed by two more Scandinavian nations – Denmark and Iceland – said the World Happiness Report 2024, a publication of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The report is based on data from US market research company Gallup, analysed by a global team now led by the University of Oxford, and was released on Monday (20 March) on the occasion of International Day of Happiness.

This year's report is the first to include separate rankings by age group, and it brings good news about life satisfaction among young people in Bangladesh as the youth below 30 are reportedly being the happiest age group in the country. It is followed by the older aged 60 and above with the second-highest happiness score.

Bangladesh was in 118th position in the previous report, down from 94th position 2022, and 101st in the 2021 rankings. The country was 107th in 2020 and 125th in 2019.

