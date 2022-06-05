MGI’s United Feeds Ltd recogniSed as Dairy Icon-2021

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 11:48 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Feeds Ltd has been recognised as the "Dairy Icon-2021" by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

The ministry gave this recognition to United Feeds Ltd under the Feeds Processing caetgory, in the "World Milk Day 2022 and Dairy Icon Celebration", held on Wednesday (1 June) at the Krishibid Institute, Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium. 

United Feeds Ltd, a sister concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has been contributing to the poultry and fisheries industries of Bangladesh for more than 20 years now, by fulfilling a significant portion of the feeds demand, reads a press release. 

The high quality 'Fresh Feeds' by United Feeds Ltd. is produced using the latest technology and has become a recognisable name amongst the farm owners.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, handed over the crest and certificate of recognition as the chief guest, adds the release. 

Barrister Tasnim Mostafa, director, MGI, received the crest and certificate from the minister on behalf of Chairman and Managing Director of MGI, Mostafa Kamal. 

Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Dr Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury, were present at the ceremony as special guest. 

Respected Director General, Department of Livestock Services (DLS) Dr Monjur Mohammad Shahjada chaired the ceremony. 

Other guests included respected Country Representative of FAO in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson, Senior Agriculture Specialist of the World Bank Christian Berger, Director of Bangladesh Livestock and Dairy Development Project Md Abdur Rahim and Chief Technical Coordinator Dr Md Golam Rabbani. Respected Executive Director of United Feeds Ltd Md Harun-Or-Rashid and AGM (Nutrition & QC) Dr Md Mijanur Rahman were also present at the ceremony.

MGI is working relentlessly to uphold the commitment of contributing to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh by providing the best in everything. This recognition from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is a testament to the unfaltering commitment of MGI, in providing top-quality products. 

United Feeds Ltd holds pride in this recognition of "Dairy Icon-2021", and is now more inspired to create a greater impact in transforming the Poultry and Fisheries Industry of Bangladesh in future.

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%