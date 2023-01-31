Mexican FM to visit Dhaka on 7-9 March

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 08:11 pm

Related News

Mexican FM to visit Dhaka on 7-9 March

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 08:11 pm
Mexican FM to visit Dhaka on 7-9 March

Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen welcomed the proposed visit of a high-level delegation led by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon on 7-9 March, 2023.

He expressed hope that the maiden visit would infuse vigour and vitality in the bilateral relations, reads a press release.

Momen also thanked for the announcement of the Mexican government to open their Embassy in Dhaka by 2023 which will further consolidate ties between the two countries and will boost trade and commerce, investment, exchange of visits between the businessmen, high officials and people-to-people contacts.

Federico Salas Lofte, non-resident Ambassador of Mexico, Alejandro Simancas Marin, non-resident Ambassador of Cuba, Sinisa Pavic, non-resident Ambassador of Serbia, and Menzie Sipho DLAMINI, non-resident High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini, jointly called on the foreign minister at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Tuesday (31 January).

The minister welcomed the non-resident ambassadors to Bangladesh and hoped that the bilateral relations among Bangladesh and the countries of accreditation would usher a new avenue during their tour of duty. 

The ambassadors cordially exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation of mutual interests, including trade and investment, infrastructure development, connectivity, Covid-19 situation and Russia-Ukraine crisis that disrupted the supply chain of wheat, fuel and edible oil and discussed ways and means to address the issue to offset the crisis.

Regarding Rohingya issue, the minister underlined that Bangladesh is currently hosting 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals who were forced to flee their ancestral land in the face of rape, violence and persecution. 

Bangladesh cannot afford to share its sovereign land any longer with its limited resources and land, he said.

Foreign Minister urged the support of the respective governments to play an active role for the early repatriation of these Rohingya people to their homeland in Myanmar with safety, security and dignity. 

Uncertainty and delay in their repatriation may attract them towards radicalism, trafficking, drugs smuggling and other cross border crimes which may threaten the security and stability of Bangladesh and Myanmar and beyond, he added. 

 

Top News

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard / Ambassadors / Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

10h | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

11h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

15h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

1h | TBS World
Why was Messi was blocked on Instagram?

Why was Messi was blocked on Instagram?

12m | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset Management

Bangladesh in better position than Sri Lanka, Pakistan to navigate forex crisis: UCB Asset Management

3h | TBS Insight
Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

Sunflower cultivation is becoming popular in Faridpur

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz