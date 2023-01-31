Mexican FM to visit Dhaka on 7-9 March

Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen welcomed the proposed visit of a high-level delegation led by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon on 7-9 March, 2023.

He expressed hope that the maiden visit would infuse vigour and vitality in the bilateral relations, reads a press release.

Momen also thanked for the announcement of the Mexican government to open their Embassy in Dhaka by 2023 which will further consolidate ties between the two countries and will boost trade and commerce, investment, exchange of visits between the businessmen, high officials and people-to-people contacts.

Federico Salas Lofte, non-resident Ambassador of Mexico, Alejandro Simancas Marin, non-resident Ambassador of Cuba, Sinisa Pavic, non-resident Ambassador of Serbia, and Menzie Sipho DLAMINI, non-resident High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini, jointly called on the foreign minister at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Tuesday (31 January).

The minister welcomed the non-resident ambassadors to Bangladesh and hoped that the bilateral relations among Bangladesh and the countries of accreditation would usher a new avenue during their tour of duty.

The ambassadors cordially exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation of mutual interests, including trade and investment, infrastructure development, connectivity, Covid-19 situation and Russia-Ukraine crisis that disrupted the supply chain of wheat, fuel and edible oil and discussed ways and means to address the issue to offset the crisis.

Regarding Rohingya issue, the minister underlined that Bangladesh is currently hosting 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals who were forced to flee their ancestral land in the face of rape, violence and persecution.

Bangladesh cannot afford to share its sovereign land any longer with its limited resources and land, he said.

Foreign Minister urged the support of the respective governments to play an active role for the early repatriation of these Rohingya people to their homeland in Myanmar with safety, security and dignity.

Uncertainty and delay in their repatriation may attract them towards radicalism, trafficking, drugs smuggling and other cross border crimes which may threaten the security and stability of Bangladesh and Myanmar and beyond, he added.