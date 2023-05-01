Metro window damaged after stone thrown at running train

A window of a metro rail coach was damaged after a stone was thrown at it reportedly from a high-rise building yesterday.

The incident took place when the train was on the way from Agargaon to Uttara North station around 11am Sunday.

"We have received a written complaint and a team is investigating the case," Hassan Muhammad Muhtarim, assistant commissioner of Mirpur zone of DMP, told The Business Standard.

Police are trying to find out from where the stone was thrown, he said.

No passenger was reported injured in the incident as the train's glass window did not shatter.