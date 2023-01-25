Metro train starts picking up passengers from Pallabi station

Passengers have been boarding metro trains from the Pallabi station since Wednesday (25 January) morning.

A metro train made a stop at the Pallabi station for the first time at 8:34am. Then it left for Agargaon after waiting 30 seconds allowing passengers to get on board.

Passengers were granted access to the station via three gates which were opened for commercial use before 8am, Station Controller (Pallabi) Masud Rana Jewell told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS

No long queues of passengers were seen at the newest station made operational of the country's first-ever metro train service.

However, many could not manage to buy tickets from the vending machines as they did not have any change on them or were using banknotes printed before the year 2019.

Rover Scout Md Wahiduzzaman Sohag, working at the station to assist the passengers, said, "The ticket vending machines have no change inside them.

Photo: TBS

"This is why we are telling the passengers to manually purchase and collect their tickets from the counters inside the station."

Besides, one of the six ticket vending machines at the Pallabi station stopped working early today morning.

When contacted, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Manager (Transportation) Iftekhar Hossain, said, "The [ticket vending machines] are new. One of them malfunctioned as passengers used old banknotes. That issue has already been sorted."

Photo: TBS

One of the few passengers who used the metro train this morning, Mirpur's Sumaiya Akhter, said, "My office is in Karwan Bazar. The opening of this metro station is very beneficial for me. Now I am able to reach office on time, without any hassle."

MA Mridha Sohag, who came to visit the station, said, "As the Pallabi station opened today, I came to experience it. I also wanted to collect my MRT pass but was told to come back in the afternoon."

The government has fixed Tk30 for Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara and Agargaon to Pallabi.

As the government started the operation of metro rail service on 28 December last year on a limited scale, there was no stoppage from Uttara North Station to Agargaon station.

But now, metro rail will also stop at Pallabi station. According to DMTCL, the rail operation to Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and Kamalapur by 2025.

By December 2024, the metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur route with 24 trains.