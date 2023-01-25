Metro train starts picking up passengers from Pallabi station

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 January, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 11:53 am

Related News

Metro train starts picking up passengers from Pallabi station

TBS Report 
25 January, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 11:53 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Passengers have been boarding metro trains from the Pallabi station since Wednesday (25 January) morning.

A metro train made a stop at the Pallabi station for the first time at 8:34am. Then it left for Agargaon after waiting 30 seconds allowing passengers to get on board.

Passengers were granted access to the station via three gates which were opened for commercial use before 8am, Station Controller (Pallabi) Masud Rana Jewell told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

No long queues of passengers were seen at the newest station made operational of the country's first-ever metro train service.

However, many could not manage to buy tickets from the vending machines as they did not have any change on them or were using banknotes printed before the year 2019.

Rover Scout Md Wahiduzzaman Sohag, working at the station to assist the passengers, said, "The ticket vending machines have no change inside them. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"This is why we are telling the passengers to manually purchase and collect their tickets from the counters inside the station."

Besides, one of the six ticket vending machines at the Pallabi station stopped working early today morning.

When contacted, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Manager (Transportation) Iftekhar Hossain, said, "The [ticket vending machines] are new. One of them malfunctioned as passengers used old banknotes. That issue has already been sorted."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One of the few passengers who used the metro train this morning, Mirpur's Sumaiya Akhter, said, "My office is in Karwan Bazar. The opening of this metro station is very beneficial for me. Now I am able to reach office on time, without any hassle."

MA Mridha Sohag, who came to visit the station, said, "As the Pallabi station opened today, I came to experience it. I also wanted to collect my MRT pass but was told to come back in the afternoon."

The government has fixed Tk30 for Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara and Agargaon to Pallabi.

As the government started the operation of metro rail service on 28 December last year on a limited scale, there was no stoppage from Uttara North Station to Agargaon station.

But now, metro rail will also stop at Pallabi station. According to DMTCL, the rail operation to Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and Kamalapur by 2025.

By December 2024, the metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur route with 24 trains.

Top News

Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Limited (DMTCL) / Dhaka metro rail / Pallabi station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

2h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

15h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

16h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

17h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

18h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February