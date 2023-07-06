Metro rail's test run from Agargaon to Motijheel begins Friday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 04:58 pm

The Dhaka Metro Rail will commence the official test run along the Agargaon-Motijheel route from Friday (7 July).

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the event tomorrow.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Md Zakaria, additional project director of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-6), said, "To ensure there is no issue during the test run, the metro rail was run along the route on Wednesday midnight."

After the inauguration, metro rail will run on this route on a trial basis, he added.

Earlier on 18 June, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the country's first-ever metro rail service up to Motijheel in October this year. 

On 22 December last year, Bangladesh entered a new era today as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail in the capital Dhaka.

