Metro rail Uttara centre station opened for commuters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:27 am

The Uttara Centre station of the country's first-ever metro rail service was declared open to commuters on Saturday.

The station doors were opened for passenger movement from 8am this morning (18 February). This is the fourth station currently in operation.  

According to project officials, the rest of the stations will be opened in phases within the next month.  Meanwhile, Mirpur-10 station is set to be opened on 1 March.

The Uttara to Agargaon segment of the nation's first metro rail was made accessible to the general public on 29 December 2022.

On 25 January, the authorities opened Mirpur's Pallabi Station, nearly one month after the inauguration of the metro rail service in Dhaka.

Currently, commuters are using Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara, and Agargaon to Pallabi routes. 

The government has fixed Tk30 for Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara and Agargaon to Pallabi.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the rail operation till Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and Kamalapur by 2025.

By December 2024, metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur route with 24 trains.

