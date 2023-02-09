Metro Rail: Uttara Centre station to open on 18 February, Mirpur-10 station on 1 March 

Bangladesh

UNB
09 February, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 03:47 pm

The metro rail of dreams is finally up and running. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Uttara Centre and Mirpur-10 stations of Metro Rail will be open to commuters on 18 February and 1 March respectively.

Nazmul Ahsan Bhuiya, deputy project director of Metro Rail, disclosed the information on Thursday (9 February)

Earlier, on 25 January, the authorities opened Mirpur's Pallabi Station nearly one month after the inauguration of the metro rail service in Dhaka.

Currently, commuters are using Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara, and Agargaon to Pallabi.

The government has fixed Tk30 for Uttara North Station to Pallabi, Pallabi to Uttara and Agargaon to Pallabi.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the rail operation to Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and Kamalapur by 2025.

By December 2024, metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur route with 24 trains.

