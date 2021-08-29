Metro rail trial run kicks off

The trial run of the country's first overhead metro train on the viaduct in the capital was carried out from Uttara depot today.

The train, consisting of six cars, started the run and stopped at four stations across an area of more than six kilometers from Uttara North to Pallabi.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the run by hoisting green flag at 11:53 am.

DMTCL managing director MAN Siddique said the train was running at a speed of 25 kmph on the first day.



As part of the preparations for the performance test, the metro train was operated between these four stations on Friday, triggering excitement among the Mirpur residents.

Metro rail has become the centre of interest for the people of Uttara, Pallabi and Mirpur areas of the capital. After several years of misery caused by metro rail construction work, everyone is now eagerly waiting to ride on the new vehicle in the city.

Inauguration stage. Photo: TBS

Although the metro rail project is scheduled to end in 2024, the train was supposed to be operational on 11.73km track stretching from Uttara to Agargaon from December last year. Due to the Holey Artisan attack in Gulshan, the work was stopped for six months, and later the work was further delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, the authorities want to start the metro rail by December next year.

The construction work of four stations of the portion – Uttara North, Uttara Center, Uttara South and Pallabi – has been completed while the construction of Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, and Agargaon stations is almost at the end.

Sources from the Implementation Monitoring & Evaluation Division (IMED) under the planning ministry said 24 sets of trains will be required to launch the entire 20km metro rail. Eight sets of trains will be required to launch the Uttara-Agargaon portion.

So far, four sets of trains have arrived in the country. Another set of trains is expected to arrive from Japan early next month. That is why, in the first phase, metro rail will be launched on the Uttara-Agargaon portion, said the sources.

According to DMTCL sources, there is an opportunity for train line interchange at Agargaon station. Except the Agargaon station, the scope will be available at both ends of the line. So, the train will have to be operated between Uttara and Agargaon till the work of Kamalapur station is fully completed.