Metro rail stations to have commercial activities to make up fare subsidy

As the fares would not be sufficient to cover the operating cost of the metro rail, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is keen to develop a transit oriented development (TOD) hub and some four plazas at the stations.

"Commercial activities would be operated at each and every station with a goal to manage 30% of the revenue from non-fare activities," DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique said in the monthly briefing on Tuesday.

Three of the plazas will be built at Uttara, Agargaon and Motijheel. Feasibility study is underway to set up one at Farmgate.

He also said, "The construction of physical works for the MRT line-1 metro rail, from Airport to Kamlapur and Natunbazar to Purbachal routes, will start by July next year. For the purpose, depot areas will be developed after land acquisition."

"Works of study, survey and basic design for the 31.241 km line have been completed. Meanwhile, the work for detailed design has progressed by 77%," he further said.

MAN Siddique also noted that some proposals are awaiting approval of Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) regarding the acquisition of lands at the depot, recruitment of consultant firm and tenders for three packages of the project.

He expressed hope that the Jica will provide positive feedback on pending issues and the construction works to be commenced by July 2022.

MAN Siddique further said the construction of Uttara-Motijheel metro rail progressed by 69.43% while the priority area Uttara- Agargaon portion, which is scheduled to be operated by December next year progressed by 88.58% in August.

He said the works are progressing at a satisfactory level and commercial operations are possible by the next year if the Covid-19 situation remains under control.

"The cost of the MRT line-6 project would not jump for the existing packages but it would increase by an additional 1.16km from Motijheel to Kamlapur," he added.

The DMTCL MD remarked the fare of metro rail being set considering issues like construction and operation cost and passengers' ability to pay.

The Ecnec approved MRT line-1 project with the estimated cost of TK52,562 crore on October 2019 to establish 19.89 KM underground metro rail from Airport to Kamalapur and 11.37km elevated metro rail line from Natunbazar to Purbachal.

The physical works of the project will start after about 3 years of approval due to delays in several groundworks and studies due to the adverse impact of Covid-19.

The first underground metro rail line is scheduled to be completed by 2026 and it would be the second metro rail line in Dhaka following ongoing MRT line-6, metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel.