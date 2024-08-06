Metro rail services to resume after interim govt formed

The metro rail services will resume after the new interim government takes charge, according to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) officials.

"A decision on resuming the metro rail [Uttara-Kamlapur] services will be made after discussions with the new interim government," Managing Director of DMTCL MAN Siddique told The Business Standard today (6 August).

A DMTCL source said initially, the metro will operate on routes excluding the Mirpur-10 and Kazipur stations. The train will not stop there and these two stations will be reopened after renovation. However, it is uncertain when the renovation work will begin.

According to DMTCL officials, a probe committee was formed on 22 July to assess the damage to the metro rail caused by unidentified people during the recent violence and then determine when it could be reopened.

Although the committee was supposed to complete its investigation within 10 working days, due to the prevailing situation, the investigation is yet to be completed though it was scheduled to be completed this week.

Due to the complete shutdown called by quota reform protesters, metro rail services were suspended on 18 July. The decision was made after a fire broke out at a police box under the Mirpur-10 station.

Moreover, the Mirpur-10 and Kazipur stations were attacked on 19 July, resulting in damage to both stations.