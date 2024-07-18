Metro rail services to be suspended from 5:30pm today amid protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 06:17 pm

Related News

Metro rail services to be suspended from 5:30pm today amid protests

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 06:17 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Metro rail services will be suspended from 5:30pm today (18 July) due to unavoidable circumstances and in the interest of public safety amid protests, authorities said.

"The last metro train from Motijheel station will depart for Uttara North station at 5:30pm today," Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) said in its official Facebook post.

No further metro trains will operate today, the post added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier in the day, DMTCL suspended metro train services at Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, and Shewrapara stations starting at 2:25pm.

Top News

Bangladesh / metro rail / suspended / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

2h | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

2h | Videos
"Nipun will make a film in the new year."

"Nipun will make a film in the new year."

38m | Videos
Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

3h | Videos