Metro rail services to be suspended from 5:30pm today amid protests

Metro rail services will be suspended from 5:30pm today (18 July) due to unavoidable circumstances and in the interest of public safety amid protests, authorities said.

"The last metro train from Motijheel station will depart for Uttara North station at 5:30pm today," Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) said in its official Facebook post.

No further metro trains will operate today, the post added.

Earlier in the day, DMTCL suspended metro train services at Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, and Shewrapara stations starting at 2:25pm.