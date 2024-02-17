Metro rail service resumes after one hour of suspension

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 04:48 pm

The interruption sparked frustration among regular passengers

The interruption sparked frustration among regular passengers

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 04:48 pm
A file photo of metro rail in Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar
A file photo of metro rail in Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Metro rail service in Dhaka has resumed operations after a temporary suspension of over an hour due to a technical fault.

Train operations resumed at 3:40pm on Saturday (17 February).

"A train experienced automatic door closing issues at Pallabi station, leading to a temporary suspension of train movement. The problem has been resolved after an hour, and the train has resumed operations," Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Public Relations Officer Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan told The Business Standard.

The disruption caused frustration among regular passengers, who expressed concerns about the recurrent occurrence of such interruptions, reports UNB.

Hasan Mahmud, a regular user of the metro rail, recounted his experience of waiting at the station for over an hour, highlighting the inconvenience caused by these frequent service halts.

Since its inauguration in December 2022, Dhaka's metro rail, initially operating between Uttara and Agargaon and later extended to Motijheel in November 2023, has faced calls from commuters for enhanced reliability and efficiency to avoid such disturbances in the future.

Metro Rail / Bangladesh

