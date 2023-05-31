Metro rail runs for 12 hours from today

The metro rail of dreams is finally up and running. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Commuters can use the Dhaka Metro Rail for 12 hours, 8am to 8pm, from Wednesday.

Nazmul Ahsan Bhuiya, deputy project director (DPD) of Metro Rail, said, "From today, the metro rail will operate from 8am to 8pm on the Uttara-Agargaon route."

As per the new schedule, the Dhaka Metro Rail will not operate on Friday, instead of Tuesday.

According to the new schedule, the Dhaka Metro Rail will leave the station every 10 minutes during the peak hours (from 8am to 11am and from 3:01pm to 6pm). During off-peak hours (from 11:01am to 3pm and from 6:01pm to 8pm), the metro rail will leave the station every 15 minutes.

Earlier, the operating hours of Dhaka Metro Rail was 8am to 2pm.

On 28 December, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first elevated metro rail, setting a milestone in the communication history.

According to the DMTCL, the Dhaka Metro Rail operation till Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and till Kamalapur by 2025. By December 2024, metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur with 24 trains.