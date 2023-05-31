Metro rail runs for 12 hours from today

Bangladesh

UNB
31 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:56 am

Related News

Metro rail runs for 12 hours from today

UNB
31 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:56 am
The metro rail of dreams is finally up and running. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
The metro rail of dreams is finally up and running. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Commuters can use the Dhaka Metro Rail for 12 hours, 8am to 8pm, from Wednesday.

Nazmul Ahsan Bhuiya, deputy project director (DPD) of Metro Rail, said, "From today, the metro rail will operate from 8am to 8pm on the Uttara-Agargaon route."

As per the new schedule, the Dhaka Metro Rail will not operate on Friday, instead of Tuesday.

According to the new schedule, the Dhaka Metro Rail will leave the station every 10 minutes during the peak hours (from 8am to 11am and from 3:01pm to 6pm). During off-peak hours (from 11:01am to 3pm and from 6:01pm to 8pm), the metro rail will leave the station every 15 minutes.

Earlier, the operating hours of Dhaka Metro Rail was 8am to 2pm.

On 28 December, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first elevated metro rail, setting a milestone in the communication history.

According to the DMTCL, the Dhaka Metro Rail operation till Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and till Kamalapur by 2025. By December 2024, metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur with 24 trains.

 

Top News

Metro Rail / operation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

3h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

21h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

23h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

15h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

16h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget