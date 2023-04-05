Metro rail to run for six hours from today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 11:02 am

Metro rail to run for six hours from today

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 11:02 am
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS

Dhaka metro rail will operate for six hours from 8am to 2pm from Wednesday (5 April). 

The metro rail will run continuously from dawn till midnight starting next July, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), told the media.

All nine stations have been opened on the Uttara-Agargaon route.

The DMTCL official also said works are underway to bring the Agargaon - Motijheel section under operation by December this year.

"The stations are almost finished. Entry and exit points are under construction. No new land is being acquired under the project," he said.

All nine stations along the Uttara - Agargaon route are now operational following the inauguration of Uttara South and Shewrapara stations on 31 March.

On 28 December last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first-ever elevated metro rail, setting a milestone in the country's communication history. Since then, the authorities have earned approximately Tk6.20 crore carrying some 10.77 lakh passengers.

However, the cost for the service for the period was Tk7.33 crore, according to MAN Siddique.

"The lion's share of expenses went to electricity bills, while the rest went to salary and honorarium of staff," he added.

metro rail / inaguration

