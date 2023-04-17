Metro rail to remain operational during Eid holidays

The metro rail will remain operational in Dhaka during the Eid holidays and even on the day of Eid, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

"The metro rail will run on Eid day from 2pm to 6pm with an interval of 20 minutes instead of 10 minutes," Siddique said at a press briefing held at the conference room of the DMTCL in Dhaka on Monday (17 April).

He also said, from 20 April till the day after Eid, the trains will run from 8am to 2pm.

Responding to a question, Siddique said the physical works of MRT Line-5 (northern route) will start in July this year.

The metro rail has so far carried 13.58 lakh passengers from 29 December last year till 16 April and earned Tk7.33 crore.