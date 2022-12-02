Metro rail recruitment exam postponed over allegations of irregularities

A recruitment examination for the post of ticket machine operator for metro rail was postponed on Friday over allegations of irregularities.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) authority announced the decision after a large number of examinees protested, alleging several irregularities, according to several media reports.

A total of 1,621 candidates applied for 80 posts of ticket machine operators.

The test was held at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College in Dhaka and was scheduled to start at 10am.

However, the exam started 30 minutes late, and the OMR sheets given to the examinees were reportedly taken away after five minutes.

In some cases, they were taken away after only one minute, alleged the examinees.

They also complained that some examinees participated in the closed-door hall with illegal facilities.

The candidates later left exam centres and started shouting slogans, citing the irregularities.

"There has been a little management crisis in the exam. That is why we have postponed the exam completely in the interest of transparency," DMTCL Company Secretary Mohammad Abdur Rauf told the media.