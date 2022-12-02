Metro rail recruitment exam postponed over allegations of irregularities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

Metro rail recruitment exam postponed over allegations of irregularities

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:09 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

A recruitment examination for the post of ticket machine operator for metro rail was postponed on Friday over allegations of irregularities.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) authority announced the decision after a large number of examinees protested, alleging several irregularities, according to several media reports.

A total of 1,621 candidates applied for 80 posts of ticket machine operators.

The test was held at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College in Dhaka and was scheduled to start at 10am.

However, the exam started 30 minutes late, and the OMR sheets given to the examinees were reportedly taken away after five minutes.

In some cases, they were taken away after only one minute, alleged the examinees.

They also complained that some examinees participated in the closed-door hall with illegal facilities.

The candidates later left exam centres and started shouting slogans, citing the irregularities.

"There has been a little management crisis in the exam. That is why we have postponed the exam completely in the interest of transparency," DMTCL Company Secretary Mohammad Abdur Rauf told the media.

Top News

Metrorail / recruitment / exam / Corruption / Postpone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

12h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

13h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

2h | Videos
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

2h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

3h | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill