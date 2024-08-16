Metro rail operations not resuming Saturday: DMTCL

The metro rail operations will not begin on Saturday as planned because officials were unable to finish the necessary technical tests.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) issued a press release on Thursday (15 August) stating that no new date was mentioned for resuming operations.

The two stations in Mirpur-10 intersection and Kazipara were vandalized during the recent Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime.

The Metrorail services were suspended on 18 July last amid demonstrations by students demanding quota reform in public service.