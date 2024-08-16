Metro rail operations not resuming Saturday: DMTCL
No new date was mentioned for resuming operations, DMTCL says
The metro rail operations will not begin on Saturday as planned because officials were unable to finish the necessary technical tests.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) issued a press release on Thursday (15 August) stating that no new date was mentioned for resuming operations.
The two stations in Mirpur-10 intersection and Kazipara were vandalized during the recent Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime.
The Metrorail services were suspended on 18 July last amid demonstrations by students demanding quota reform in public service.