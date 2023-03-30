Metro rail to operate from 8am to 2pm from 5 April

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 06:19 pm

Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The metro rail will operate from 8am to 2pm from 5 April, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) said today.

"Currently, the metro rail services are available from 8:30am to 12:30pm," Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd MAN Siddique said at a press conference at DMTCL office Thursday (30 March).

He said the Uttara South and Shewrapara stations will open to public from Friday (March 31) and will run on the existing time from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

About 92%-95% of work on Agargaon to Motijheel section has been completed, said the DMTCL MD.

He added that the performance test in this section will start in July.

MAN Siddique said it will be possible to start operation on Uttara-Motijheel route in December.

On 28 December last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail, setting a milestone in the country's communication history.

She opened the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the city.

