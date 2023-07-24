Japanese minister, Shahriar Alam pay tributes to victims of Holey Artisan attack

Bangladesh

UNB
24 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 09:48 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japanese Minister for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) on Monday visited the metro rail project and construction site of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam accompanied him during the visit.

They rode the metro rail together from Uttara North Station and returned to the same station after crossing a few metro stations upto Pallabi.

They also visited the Metro Rail Exhibition & Information Centre and paid tributes to the victims of Holey Artisan incident at the Memorial there.

The Japanese minister was very happy to ride the metro and expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing construction work of the airport 3rd terminal.

He thanked State Minister Alam for accompanying him during the visit.

