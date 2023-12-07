Metro rail Dhaka University, Bijoy Sarani stations to start operations from 13 December

File photo of metro rail during its trial run. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File photo of metro rail during its trial run. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) will commence operations in the Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations on 13 December.

MAN Siddique, managing director of the DMTCL, confirmed the matter and will brief reporters this evening (7 December).

Earlier on 4 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the second phase of the metro rail's Agargaon to Motijheel part. 

After the inauguration of the Agargaon-Motijheel section, the metro rail stops at Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel stations.

On the Uttara-Motijheel route, the metro runs daily from 7:30am to 11:30am. However, two metro trains run from Uttara North at 7:10am and 7:20am for the convenience of students and professionals. Only MRT Pass and Rapid Pass holders can travel in these two trains.

After 11:30am, metro rail movement remain stopped on the Motijheel-Agargaon route, while it is operational till 8:30pm in the Uttara-Agargaon section.

The metro rail service has been operational between Uttara and Agargaon since last December.

The government adopted Metrorail project in July 2012. Its initial implementation period was till June 2024. However, the period was later extended.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been constructing the metro rail and providing soft loans to the project. The JICA gave Tk19,500 crore for the project.

