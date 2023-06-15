Metro authorities repay first instalment of loan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 10:18 pm

Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS

The repayment of the loan taken for the construction of the country's first metro rail has started with Tk55.29 crore paid to the government as the first instalment.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), and ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division, handed over a replica cheque to Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin on Thursday.

When asked whether the repayment source was from revenue or the project's fund, MAN Siddique told The Business Standard, "What other sources could there be other than revenue?"

He did not comment further on the matter.

The question arose because the revenue generated from the metro rail operation is yet to cover its operating expenses, including high electricity bills.

According to sources, the metro rail authorities were supposed to pay around Tk70 crore as the first instalment. However, it was reduced to Tk55,29,76,060.

The Dhaka Metro Rail project was approved at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in December 2012.

The first loan for the project was secured from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) in 2013. The loan was taken for the management of the project by the implementing consultant organisation.

The loan was taken for 30 years with a grace period of 10 years. 

The construction work of this project started in June 2016.

The total cost of the project implementation is estimated at  TK33,472 crore. 

Of this, Tk19,718 crore has been borrowed in several phases from JICA, and the remaining Tk13,754 crore is from the government's fund.

On 28 December last year, Metro Rail Line-6 was inaugurated for public transportation. The metro rail operates from Agargaon in the capital to Uttara, running six days a week.

The metro rail authorities had hoped that by the end of 2026, the net revenue will increase, which will enable the payment of loan instalments.
 

Metro Rail

