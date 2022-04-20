Met office urged to make weather forecast time-befitting  

Defence Secretary Golam Md Hasibul Alam urged the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) for taking steps to make the weather forecast more time-befitting and suitable.

"The met office would be more dynamic in the future," he expressed hope while addressing a seminar on "Natural Disaster: Bridging of Early Warning and Early Action Decision Making" at Parjatan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Wednesday.

Officials from the Ministry of Defense, Bangladesh Meteorological Department and various stakeholders participated in the seminar, said an ISPR press release.

In the seminar, meteorologist Shamim Hasan Bhuiyan made a PowerPoint presentation on "Bridging of Early Warning and Early Action Decision Dissemination Support System" while meteorologist Md Abdul Mannan made a PowerPoint presentation on "Weather Forecast Warning and Dissemination system of BMD".

Additional Defence Secretary Md Masood Karim was the special guest in the seminar, with BMD Director Md Azizur Rahman in the chair.

The participants discussed in detail the existing problems and challenges faced by the meteorological department.

They also underlined various proposals and recommendations for making BMD more up-to-date and modern.

The BMD arranged the seminar under the project "Strengthening Meteorological Information Services and Early Warning Project Systems (Component-A) under Bangladesh Weather and Climate" funded by the World Bank.