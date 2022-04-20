Met office urged to make weather forecast time-befitting  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Met office urged to make weather forecast time-befitting  

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 09:31 pm
Met office urged to make weather forecast time-befitting  

Defence Secretary Golam Md Hasibul Alam urged the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) for taking steps to make the weather forecast more time-befitting and suitable.

"The met office would be more dynamic in the future," he expressed hope while addressing a seminar on "Natural Disaster: Bridging of Early Warning and Early Action Decision Making" at Parjatan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Wednesday.

Officials from the Ministry of Defense, Bangladesh Meteorological Department and various stakeholders participated in the seminar, said an ISPR press release. 

In the seminar, meteorologist Shamim Hasan Bhuiyan made a PowerPoint presentation on "Bridging of Early Warning and Early Action Decision Dissemination Support System" while meteorologist Md Abdul Mannan made a PowerPoint presentation on "Weather Forecast Warning and Dissemination system of BMD". 

Additional Defence Secretary Md Masood Karim was the special guest in the seminar, with BMD Director Md Azizur Rahman in the chair.

The participants discussed in detail the existing problems and challenges faced by the meteorological department.

They also underlined various proposals and recommendations for making BMD more up-to-date and modern.

The BMD arranged the seminar under the project "Strengthening Meteorological Information Services and Early Warning Project Systems (Component-A) under Bangladesh Weather and Climate" funded by the World Bank. 

 

ISPR / Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) / Met office / Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

9h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

9h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

9h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

9h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

23m | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

48m | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

1h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home