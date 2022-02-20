Met office predicts rain, thundershowers in parts of country

Bangladesh

UNB
20 February, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 12:49 pm

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions,” said Bangladesh Meteorological Department

Representational image. Picture: UNB
Representational image. Picture: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday forecast rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions," said BMD.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Light fog may occur at places over the country during the early morning.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may fall by (1-2)°C over the country.

 

