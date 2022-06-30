Met office predicts rain in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind may occur in different parts of the country as of 9am tomorrow (Friday).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershower with temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka,

Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a met office bulletin issued here.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderates over North Bay, it added.

However, the day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius in Ishurdi and today's minimum temperature was 24.0 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda.

The highest rainfall during the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 72 mm in Feni.

The sun sets at 6.50 pm today and rises at 5.15 am tomorrow in the capital.