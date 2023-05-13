Met office predicts rain or thundershowers in Dhaka, other divisions

UNB
13 May, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 12:27 pm

Met office predicts rain or thundershowers in Dhaka, other divisions

Day temperature may fall by 1-3°C and night temperature may fall by 2-4°C over the country

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers in all eight divisions, including Dhaka, in 24 hours starting from 9am today (Saturday, 13 May).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at many places over Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions; and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a special bulletin of the Met Office.

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Bandarban, Khulna, Jashore, Chuadanga, Patuakhali and Bhola and it may abate.

Day temperature may fall by 1-3°C and night temperature may fall by 2-4°C over the country.

Meanwhile, the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha over central Bay and adjoining southeast Bay area moved north-northeast-wards and now lies over east central Bay and adjoining area -- as of this morning.

It is likely to intensify further, move in a north-northeasterly direction and may cross Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coast by 6pm Sunday (May 14).

Cyclone Mocha / Rainfall / Weather forecast

