Met office predicts more rain

Bangladesh

BSS
11 June, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 01:47 pm

Photo: Pexels
Photo: Pexels

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today (11 June).

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Sylhet division," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Also, the bulletin said that the ongoing rainfall activity may increase in the next 72 hours as the South-west monsoon may advance up to the rest part of the country.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, it added.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi, while today's minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Gopalganj.

The highest rainfall was recorded 74mm at Chattogram and Maijdee Court in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6.46pm today and rises at 5.10am tomorrow in the capital.

