Met office issues signal 1 for river ports

The river ports have been asked to hoist cautionary signal number one till 6pm today, according to a met office weather bulletin.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary south-west or westerly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kph is likely to occur over some regions of the country," it added.

The regions are Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet.