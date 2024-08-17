Met office issues maritime signal no 3

The inland river ports of Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet have been asked to hoist cautionary signal no 3, as a low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal-Bangladesh coast, said a BMD bulletin issued this morning (17 August).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today," said the bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, it added.

Monsoons are active in Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius in Rajarhat, while the minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tangail.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 96mm in Hatiya.

The sun sets at 6:31pm today and rises at 5:35am tomorrow in the capital.