Met office forecasts storm on coastal districts

The met office today issued a warning signal no 2 in a scale of 4 for the six districts along the southern coastlines fearing a locally brewed storm to lash the region by this evening.

"In association with rain/thundershowers temporary west/north-westerly, squalls speed 60-80 kph (kilometre per hour) is likely to occur over the regions of Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar wherein river ports shall hoist riverine warning signal no two," the met office said in a bulletin issued at 10am.

The met office also issued a local cautionary signal no 1 for the other areas predicting a countrywide stormy weather accompanied by rains.

According to meteorologists the riverine signal no 2 means a storm is likely to strike the area where vessels of 65 feet and under in length are to seek shelter immediately.

The warning for inland river ports will remain valid till 6:00pm today.