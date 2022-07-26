Met office forecasts rain in parts of country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in several places of the country, said a met release valid for 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.

The predicted areas include Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, it said.

Moderately heavy to heavy falls may occur at isolated places over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday (July 25) was recorded 33.8 degrees celsius at Ishwardi and minimum temperature on Tuesday (July 26) was 24 degrees celsius at Sitakunda.

The sun sets at 6:45 pm today and rises at 5:26 am tomorrow (July 27) in the capital.