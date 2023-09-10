Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today (10 September) forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today, as monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," it said.

However, the met office predicted that the rainfall activity may increase in the next 72 hours.

Day temperature may rise slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius at Kumarkhali, while today's minimum temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius at Bandarban.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 22 mm at Khepupara.

The sun sets at 6:08pm today and rises at 5:43am tomorrow in the capital.