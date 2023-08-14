Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions

Bangladesh

BSS
14 August, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 01:38 pm

BSS
14 August, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 01:38 pm
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today, as monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind may occur at most places Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the north-eastern part of the country in next 24 hours till 9am tomorrow," it said.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 32.0°C at Mongla, while today's minimum temperature was 24.0°C at Gopalgonj.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 56 mm at Sandwip.

The sun sets at 6:33pm today and rises at 5:34am tomorrow in the capital.

