Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today (12 August).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind may occur at most places of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and many places of Barishal and Chattogram divisions in next 24 hours till 9am tomorrow," it said.

Some places may experience moderately heavy to heavy falls over the country as the day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi, while today's minimum temperature was 23.0 degrees Celsius at Cox's Bazar.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 85mm at Rangpur.

The sun sets at 6:35pm today and rises at 5:33am tomorrow in the capital.