Met office forecasts light rain in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light rain or drizzle in different parts of the country.

"Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions and in the regions of Cumilla and Noakhali," a met release said in its 24-hour forecast issued this morning.

The weather may remain mostly dry with cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Besides, light to moderate fog may occur at some places over the country from midnight to morning.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged, while day temperature may fall 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country.

Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining areas and seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 30.1 degrees Celsius at Cox's Bazar and the minimum temperature today was 11.9 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:30pm today and rises at 6:44am tomorrow at Dhaka.