Met office forecasts light to moderate rain over country

Bangladesh

BSS
18 July, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 02:14 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at a few places with moderately heavy falls at some places over the country.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at some places over the country", it said.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said a met office forecast valid for next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Country's highest temperature on Monday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius at Feni and lowest temperature today was 25.3 degrees Celsius at Bandarban.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 23millimeters (mm) at Rangamati.

The sun sets at 6:48 PM today and rises at 5:21 AM tomorrow in the capital.

