Met office forecasts dry weather over country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (29 February) predicted dry weather with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours from 9am today.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country," said a met office bulletin here.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 32.6°C at Khepupara in Barishal division and today's minimum temperature was 12.6°C at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:01pm today and rises at 6:20am tomorrow in the capital.