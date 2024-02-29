Met office forecasts dry weather over country

Bangladesh

BSS
29 February, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 02:47 pm

Related News

Met office forecasts dry weather over country

BSS
29 February, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 02:47 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (29 February) predicted dry weather with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours from 9am today.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country," said a met office bulletin here.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 32.6°C at Khepupara in Barishal division and today's minimum temperature was 12.6°C at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:01pm today and rises at 6:20am tomorrow in the capital.

Environment / Top News

Weather / Dry weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

4h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

9h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

2h | Videos
Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

5h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

20h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

8h | Videos