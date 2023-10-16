Met office forecasts dry weather across country

Bangladesh

UNB
16 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 02:47 pm

Related News

Met office forecasts dry weather across country

UNB
16 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 02:47 pm
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this (Monday) morning.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to a regular bulletin of BMD.

The highest temperature was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius in Dhaka's Faridpur and Khulna's Mongla on Sunday. The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius in Rangpur's Tetulia today, read the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Bangladesh.

Top News

Weather / Bangladesh / Dry weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

42m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

8h | TBS World