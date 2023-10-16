Met office forecasts dry weather across country

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this (Monday) morning.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to a regular bulletin of BMD.

The highest temperature was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius in Dhaka's Faridpur and Khulna's Mongla on Sunday. The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius in Rangpur's Tetulia today, read the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Bangladesh.