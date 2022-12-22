Messi invited to visit Bangladesh accompanying Argentine foreign minister in March: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:19 pm

Related News

Messi invited to visit Bangladesh accompanying Argentine foreign minister in March: Momen

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Lionel Messi will be invited to Bangladesh accompanying the Argentine foreign minister who is slated to visit the country in March next year, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today.

"I received a mail this morning about the Argentine foreign minister traveling to Bangladesh," said the minister after an event organised by the Policy Research Institute (PRI) in Banani Thursday (22 December).

The foreign minister said he would extend his cordial invitation to Messi and the rest of Argentina's football team to make acquaintance with Bangladesh's diehard fans.

"We want to shower Messi with the utmost hospitality of our country," he added.

Meanwhile, Momen said that a decision may be taken to open the embassy of Argentina in Bangladesh during the foreign minister's visit.

Adding that he sees the prospects of Bangladesh's trade with the country, he said, "diplomacy in sports has been very useful."

Top News

AK Abdul Momen / Foreign minister / Lionel Messi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

16h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

7h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

19h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

20h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

21h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

23h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI