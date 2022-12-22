Messi invited to visit Bangladesh accompanying Argentine foreign minister in March: Momen

Lionel Messi will be invited to Bangladesh accompanying the Argentine foreign minister who is slated to visit the country in March next year, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today.

"I received a mail this morning about the Argentine foreign minister traveling to Bangladesh," said the minister after an event organised by the Policy Research Institute (PRI) in Banani Thursday (22 December).

The foreign minister said he would extend his cordial invitation to Messi and the rest of Argentina's football team to make acquaintance with Bangladesh's diehard fans.

"We want to shower Messi with the utmost hospitality of our country," he added.

Meanwhile, Momen said that a decision may be taken to open the embassy of Argentina in Bangladesh during the foreign minister's visit.

Adding that he sees the prospects of Bangladesh's trade with the country, he said, "diplomacy in sports has been very useful."