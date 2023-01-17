Messi with Argentina football team to visit Bangladesh in June

Argentina's world cup winning football team, including Lionel Messi, is likely to visit Bangladesh in June.

The visit by the Argentina soccer team is almost finalised, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin told the media.

"A talk on terms and conditions regarding their visit to the country is in progress," the BFF president added.

He mentioned, "Argentina said they would like to visit Bangladesh during the FIFA window in June 2023."

Lionel Messi reigned supreme in Qatar last year as Argentina claimed glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating France in the final.